The Victoria County Republican Women will host a gathering at 5:30p.m. Tuesday at Aero Crafters to introduce high school and college students to what it takes to get involved in civil leadership and to make a difference.
The guest speaker, Cole Rather, is a member of the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Class of 2023. He is majoring in finance and very involved in politics. Although living in College Station, Rather considers Victoria his home. He is an alumnus of Our Lady of Victory and St. Joseph High School. Rather is serving as membership director for the Texas A&M College Republicans and will be sharing ways young people — high school or college — may overcome fears and get involved in the causes that will make our communities better places to live.
“There’s absolutely no limit to what we young people can accomplish,” Rather said.
As a group, Victoria County Republican Women has been in existence since 1960. The goal is to "educate, empower and engage" the community by providing opportunities every month to learn from peers, elected officials, and pillars of the community who are improving Victoria through their courage and leadership.
“He has great insight and experience helpful for our young people. We are hoping young people in Victoria are encouraged to find the smart way to stand up for their beliefs and can become effective leaders by getting involved at a young age," said Celina Yoast, organization president.
For more information, contact Shannon Longoria at 361-655-9898 or email victoriacountyrepublicanwomen@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.