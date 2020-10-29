A fire to a Victoria house caused minor damage Thursday. A resident of the home and her pets were able to leave the home without injuries.
The Victoria Fire Department extinguished the fire on the back porch of the home at 203 Ruidoso Drive shortly after arriving at about 12:45 p.m. The fire and water used to extinguish it caused moderate damage to the back porch, said Fire chief Tracy Fox.
Two people live at the house, but only one was home at the time of the fire. No injuries were reported. The fire did not spread to the front of the house, Fox said.
Some of the fire went into the attic and rear of the house but was contained. Fox said that smoke damage to the interior of the house is possible.
