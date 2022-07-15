No injuries were reported at a morning fire that damaged a portion of a home in the Lake Forest subdivision, Victoria Fire Chief Tracy Fox said.
Reports of the residential fire on the 200 block of Pebble Brook came in about 9:30 a.m.
"Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the attic space of this house," Fox said. "Crews made a quick attack on it and the fire was under control within 30 minutes."
There were several occupants inside the home at 204 Pebble Brook, but all evacuated safety, Fox said. None required treatment, he added.
"Heavy damage to the attic space and living space of the house," Fox said. "At least a quarter of the house had heavy fire damage."
By 10 a.m., crews continued to work to put out a few hot spots and hidden fires in the attic, Fox said.
It was the second house fire in Victoria in two days. Another home, at East Red River and North Louis streets, caught fire Thursday afternoon. The house sustained significant damage, but two residents inside escaped without injury, Fox said.
According to Zillow, the home in Friday's fire had an estimated value is $831,800, though tax records place the assessed value at $605,000. Records show the 4,202-square-foot four-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built in 2012.
At the time of the fire, there was rain and lightning in the area.
The cause of the fire will be investigated by the Victoria Fire Marshal's Office.
