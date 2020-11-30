Restoration House Ministries will present Testimony Tuesday, a Facebook-based telethon featuring personal testimonies, music and other content from midnight to 11:49 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release. Viewers can see new videos posted throughout the day at Facebook.com/RHMVictoria.
“As part of Giving Tuesday, we have many of our graduates and former residents sharing their stories about what their life was like before Restoration House, and what it is like after they met Christ through our program,” said Theresa Klacman, director and founder.
Each post will have a link to Restoration House’s website donation page where viewers can give to continue the ministry’s programs. The public is invited to contribute worship songs, other art, and testimonies of their own by uploading them online with the hashtag #TestimonyTuesday. RHM will share some of the content on its Facebook page.
“We thank everyone for their generous support, whether they share their talent or their treasure,” Klacman said.
Restoration House Ministries is a Christian-based residential counseling program for young women. Women live at the house for at least six months while all their physical, mental and spiritual needs are met at no charge. The organization also operates a resale shop, RHM Gleanings, that helps fund programs and gives back to those in need in the community. For more information, visit RestorationHouseMinistries.org.
