PALACIOS — Judge Ben Hardin granted a temporary restraining order Thursday, halting the demolition of the historic Luther Hotel in Palacios.
The next hearing will be Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Matagorda County Courthouse in Bay City.
The defendants, a group of Palacios citizens led by Margaret Doughty and Edith Gower, are trying to save the hotel and were relieved and hopeful.
"The Luther does not die today," Doughty said.
The plaintiffs, Luther Hotel Inc. and the estate of Jack Hindley, did not produce subpoenaed documents, thereby necessitating the delay.
Luther Hotel
The back of the Luther Hotel in Palacios.
Edith Gower holds a sign advocating to save and preserve the Luther Hotel.
The 120-year-old Luther Hotel is threatened with demolition. It is considered one of the most endangered buildings in Texas.
Palacios residents Margaret Doughty, Ana Sac Dao, Edith Gower and C. Murphy, advocate for the preservation of The Luther Hotel.
The Luther Hotel on Jan. 19 in Palacios. The hotel is currently threatened with demolition.
The side of the Luther Hotel.
The Luther Hotel in Palacios.
