Supporters of a historic Palacios hotel gather outside the courthouse on Thursday, the day of a hearing in a case to determine whether it can be demolished.

 Tamara Diaz | tdiaz@vicad.com

PALACIOS — Judge Ben Hardin granted a temporary restraining order Thursday, halting the demolition of the historic Luther Hotel in Palacios.

The next hearing will be Feb. 16 at 10 a.m. at the Matagorda County Courthouse in Bay City.

The defendants, a group of Palacios citizens led by Margaret Doughty and Edith Gower, are trying to save the hotel and were relieved and hopeful.

"The Luther does not die today," Doughty said.

The plaintiffs, Luther Hotel Inc. and the estate of Jack Hindley, did not produce subpoenaed documents, thereby necessitating the delay.

