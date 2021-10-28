Retired Brig. Gen. James Freytag will be the guest speaker at a Nov. 9 Lavaca County Retired School Personnel meeting, according to a news release.
The meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Hallettsville Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 206 S. Dowling St. in Hallettsville.
Freytag will talk about various issues facing the country from a national defense standpoint. His military decorations and awards include the Legion of Merit with oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal and Air Force Commendation Medal. He also wears the Master Missileman Badge.
All retired school employees and the public are invited to attend Freytag’s speech. For more information, call 361-594-3185.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.