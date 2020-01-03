Jozlin Parker, director of technical ministries for the Rio Texas Conference, emphasized prayer as the United Methodist Church considers the Protocol of Reconciliation and Grace Through Separation and other plans. The protocol addresses controversy regarding LGBTQ people having full participation in the church.
"Looking at various news articles right now, it is important for all of us to realize this is something being proposed," said Parker, of San Antonio. "It’s going to take time to see if it passes and what it looks like. It is important to really pray for the United Methodist Church that we as a voting body make the right decision.”
It will likely be voted on in the General Conference in May, she said.
The Rio Texas Conference includes the Crossroads.
