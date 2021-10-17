Even though water blanketed a street just down the road from his Vine Street home, retired county commissioner John Hammack said he wasn't worried about his home flooding due to the Guadalupe River's rising water levels. Hammack had never lived anywhere that had been affected by flood waters, he said.
"Being county commissioner, I knew of all the places that flooding did affect," Hammack said.
Though he felt safe from the rising water Sunday afternoon and was staying home, Hammack said that if there were heavier rains in the 16-17 inch range he would have cause for concern.
The Guadalupe River reached levels Sunday afternoon not seen in Victoria since Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
In Victoria County, the river reached a level of 29.26 feet at 3:15 p.m. Sunday and is expected to rise to 30.1 feet by Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
In DeWitt County, the river crested at 35.32 feet and has receded to 35.06 feet as of 3:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
Road closures in Victoria County due to high water levels are mainly in the Old Town and Greens Addition neighborhoods in Victoria, said Rick McBrayer, Victoria County Emergency Management Coordinator.
In DeWitt County, most roads closed due to flash flooding have reopened, said DeWitt County Sheriff Carl Bowen. SH 72 is still flooded and will remain closed for the next day or so.
Officials in Victoria are not anticipating home damage, McBrayer said. Most homes in the impacted areas were raised following the 1998 flood.
A prominent threat to residents or their homes comes not from water damaging their homes, but cutting off access, McBrayer said.
"There is going to be water in the ditches and roadways and people won't be able to get to their homes without walking through 6 to 8 inches of water, maybe more," he said.
There has been no reported damages due to flood waters in Victoria County, but McBrayer is anticipating road and riverbank damage when the waters recede.
"Obviously, if it sits underwater for anywhere from 24 to 48 hours if not longer, we'll have some kind of damage," he said.
If there are barricades on a road, it is important to heed their warning and avoid going around the barricades, McBrayer said. Even if the water appears shallow enough to pass, the road itself could be damaged or eroded underneath, which could cause an accident.
Driving through flood waters could cause damage to other's property, McBrayer said. Though water levels are not expected to rise high enough to damage homes, waves created by driving through flooded roads can push water to higher levels where it can damage homes.
Neither Victoria nor DeWitt counties reported any accidents caused by water levels.
For his part, Hammack is optimistic that this flood will pass without incident.
"I don't think we'll have to worry about it this time," he said.
