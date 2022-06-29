The City of Victoria has secured a three-year contract to host an American Junior Golf Association invitational tournament, the Victoria Texas Preview, at Riverside Golf Course.
The first Victoria Texas Preview invitational will be hosted in spring 2023. The city will have the chance to renew the contract after three years.
The AJGA hosts invitational golf tournaments for players aged 12-19 seeking to play at the college level. Players can compete at AJGA tournaments to improve their rankings and win scholarships. AJGA tournaments attract golfers from around the country and the world.
“Because of our high-quality golf facility, our community now has a chance to get exposure on a national level,” said Sports Tourism Manager Michelle Myers. “We hope that these players and their families will fall in love with Victoria once they see everything our community has to offer.”
AJGA tournaments that were hosted in Dallas, College Station and Lubbock in 2021 had an average economic impact of about $213,300 compared to about $13,700 in expenses. The Cameron McCormick Junior All-Star and Preview at Texas Tech has had an economic impact of $2.2 million over a six-year period.
Head Golf Professional Rolando Hernandez said Riverside Golf Course is a popular choice among local and regional event organizers, hosting about 20-30 events per year. The Victoria Texas Preview will be the first three-day event at the golf course.
“Hosting an event like this that encourages overnight stays will be great for our community,” Hernandez said. “I’m excited to bring these talented young golfers to the course and see what kinds of scores they can shoot.”
For information and updates about the golf course, follow Riverside Golf Course on Facebook. To book a tee time, call 361-573-4521 or visit www.playriversidegc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.