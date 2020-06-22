May saw an average of 111 golfers each day at the Riverside Golf Course, the highest monthly average since the city took over the course, according to a city news release.
Head Golf Professional Rolando Hernandez attributed the increase partly to people having more time on their hands during May as businesses remained closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Longtime players at Riverside Golf Course have told Hernandez that the current course conditions are some of the best they’ve ever seen, the news release said.
“Some of them have been playing at this golf course for 15 or 20 years,” Hernandez said in the release. “So for them to say that, it really has a lot of value.”
Hernandez credited the good conditions to the work of golf course Superintendent Brian Woolard, who ensures the grass receives the right amount of water, fertilizer and other treatments.
“He bases it on weather, growing patterns and his years of experience in the industry,” Hernandez said.
The city has been working to preserve the tradition of golf at Riverside Park since it took over management of the golf course in July 2017.
Staff continues to wear masks and frequently sanitize golf carts and frequently touched surfaces. After previously closing the dining area to the public, staff members have opened up a table but ask golfers to avoid congregating in the clubhouse and to use the outdoor picnic tables instead. Although current state regulations allow more than one passenger to ride in a golf cart at a time, staff will make accommodations whenever possible for those who prefer to ride alone.
“We encourage people to wear masks and to practice social distancing on the golf course, to get out of the golf cart and walk around,” Hernandez said.
Attendance at the golf course is starting to dip back down to a more typical level, with participation down 10% to 20% during the week. Hernandez said the recent heat may be playing a role in the decline and that many golfers are choosing to play early in the morning or late in the evening to stay cool. To help golfers beat the heat, staff members have expanded the schedule of the weekend beverage cart to include Fridays and Mondays.
To play at Riverside Golf Course, call 361-573-4521 or visit playriversidegc.com.
