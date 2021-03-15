Toyota of Victoria will present Riverside Ride and KIDZFest on Saturday. The bicycle ride kicks off at 8 a.m. at DeLeon Plaza, and the free festival for children, which is for the entire community, not just those participating in the ride, starts at 10 a.m. in the plaza.
Both events are sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Victoria, which aims to “ensure all kids have access to the resources they need to thrive, the education they need to prosper and the food they need to grow,” according to the organization’s Facebook page.
The Riverside Ride offers a host of race distances: six miles, 30 miles, 40 miles, 50 miles and 60 miles. Individual, family and children’s rates are available, and they range from $35/each to $60/each. Those interested in participating in the ride can register at riversideride.com. No registration is necessary for KIDZFest.
“We would like to see families get out in the fresh air and enjoy riding together,” said Shannon Longoria, vice president of the Kiwanis Club and event chair. “With everyone cooped up because of COVID, we’re hoping to provide a way for them to get out safely.”
At KIDZFest, live entertainment will include Stephanie Ross and the Southern Drive Band, which will perform and host karaoke for the children, and the Take 3 Jazz Trio. The Texas Zoo will host a program with some of its animals; the YMCA will offer Zumba and Judo; the Children’s Discovery Museum will offer activities; and the Victoria Public Library will have crafts, among other options. Backwoods Party Rentals will donate inflatables for the event, and the Victoria Police Department will host its Bike Rodeo, during which children will bring their own bicycles and helmets to learn about bicycle safety and skills. Those who complete the bicycle safety course will be able to register to win two girls’ bikes and two boys’ bikes donated by the American Legion. Gary Moses will emcee the event
Food trucks will be on hand including Backwoods Soul Food, KB’s BBQ, Kona Ice and Mom’s Tamales.
“We definitely want people to know that this is a Kiwanis Club event and that we have been proudly serving children and youth in the Victoria community since 1946,” Longoria said. “This is a chance to serve children and partner with so many great people in the community. Coming out of COVID-19, this (event) is literally and figuratively a breath of fresh air.”
