The Riverside Soccer Complex will close for maintenance Friday-July 2.
Over time, foot traffic at the soccer fields can cause problems with turf density. The closure will give crews a chance to aerate the turf and perform other necessary maintenance.
Staying off the fields during the closure will improve the quality of the turf, facilitate new turf growth and rehabilitate the playing surface.
For more information, contact Parks & Recreation at 361-485-3200 or parks@victoriatx.gov.
