A street project on the Loop 463 frontage roads between Navarro Street and John Stockbauer Drive is scheduled to begin Sunday, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Hunter Industries will do the work, which includes a milling and hotmix inlay under the John Stockbauer Drive overpass, according to the release.
The work will be done at night and utilize one-lane closures. Sunday night operations will occur between 10 p.m. - 6 a.m. Monday. Monday night through Thursday night work will occur between 7 p.m. - 6 a.m.
The contractor will begin the work in the eastbound direction, working from Navarro Street toward John Stockbauer Drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.