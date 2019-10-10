The reconstruction of Red River Street between Main and Laurent streets is slated to begin Oct. 14, according to a news release from the city.
The project will include the replacement of water and sanitary sewer lines, storm sewer modifications, selected curb and gutter replacement and reconstruction of the street with a hot-mix asphalt surface. The project cost is $3.29 million.
Starting Oct. 14, traffic will be restricted to one lane going eastbound between Navarro Street and Laurent Street, the release said.
All homes and businesses along Red River Street will remain accessible during the construction period. Intersecting streets may be closed at times to allow for the utility and roadway work.
Drivers should anticipate traffic delays in the area and use caution, as construction workers will be present, the release said.
The contractor on the project is Brannan Paving Co., of Victoria. The project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2021.
