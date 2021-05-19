Roadways are affected by severe weather conditions across the Crossroads. Flooding, collisions and other road closures are being implemented by the Texas Department of Transportation. Search through TxDOT road closures online at drivetexas.org/#/7/32.340/-99.500?future=false. This list of flooded roadways will be continuously updated:
Victoria County:
- Locust Avenue and Poplar Avenue is flooded.
- Ben Wilson Street and Red River Street is flooded
- Ben Wilson Street and Airline Road is flooded.
- Red River Street and Sam Houston Drive is flooded
- Lova Drive and Allendale Street is flooded
- Constitution Street and Laurent Street is flooded
- 1700 Thurmond St. is flooded
- 3900 Hanselman Road is flooded
- Farm to Market 1686 from U.S. 59 at Inez, through Wood Hi, to U.S. 87 in Dacosta is closed
- Farm to Market 1686 from U.S. 87 to SH 185 is flooded
- Farm to Market 444 from Farm to Market 1686 near Wood Hi, through Inez, to U.S. 77 at Fordtran is flooded
- Farm to Market 616 from U.S. 87 at Placedo to Farm to Market 234 at Vanderbilt is closed
- SH 185 just north of Bloomington is closed
- Farm to Market 2615 is flooded from U.S. 87 to FM 1686
- U.S. 87 is flooded from Lake Placedo Road to Kamey Road
Lavaca County:
- County Road 198 at Lavaca River Bridge is under water
- County Road 260 bridge has damage and is washed out
- County Road 158 is partially washed out near Spanish Bit Ranch
Jackson County:
- Farm to Market Road 530 from U.S. 59 to FM 1300 is closed
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.