The Roast Pork BBQ Sale is scheduled to benefit Victoria House of Palms, a local maternity home.
This home provides a safe haven for mothers who need help, according to a news release.
Services from Victoria House of Palms are free. They provide shelter, utilities, food, medications and more for women in need.
Anyone who is pregnant and needs a helping hand can be referred to Victoria House of Palms.
The cost for an 8-10 pound roast is $65.00. Payment must be received by Sunday. Checks must be made out to “Life at Its Best” Foundation.
Roasts are going to be prepared by Mike Malta. The pits will be full the night of Dec. 10 and cook all night.
Pick-up of roasts will be Dec. 11 from 2-4 p.m. at Faith Family Church, 2002 Mockingbird Drive in Victoria.
Please come and support this worthy cause. Contact JoLynn Meadows at 361-343-7256 or jmeadows@myffc.com.
