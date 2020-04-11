Robert Hewitt Jr., who died at age 60, leaves not only a void in the lives of those who loved him but also a legacy of caring about the community in which he lived.
Bob McCan, a lifelong friend of Hewitt’s, noted Hewitt’s ability from a young age to add humor to any situation with his intellectual wit.
“Fortunately, I have countless memories of Robert and I growing up together. Our families were very close friends and spent a lot of time together,” McCan said in an email. “Robert and I were closest in age of all the Hewitt and McCan siblings, and as young boys we spent countless hours in the neighborhood, and later, as teens playing sandlot football in some vacant lot of our choosing in Old Victoria.”
Hewitt grew into one of the most “interesting, generous and entertaining” adults McCan has ever known.
Whether on a hunting excursion with friends or celebrating a special family occasion, Hewitt always arrived with “that jovial smile” that will be missed by all, McCan said.
McCan called Hewitt’s business acumen and philanthropic generosity second to none.
Others agreed.
Bland Proctor, an attorney in the family office, said Hewitt supported all levels of education because he knew they were essential to the community. Through his leadership of the O’Connor and Hewitt Foundation, he supported Trinity Episcopal School, St. Joseph High School and Victoria College.
“I spoke with Robert nearly on a daily basis about business-related (matters)…and Robert was a very principled person,” Proctor said.
Whether he was making decisions about the oil patch or charitable giving, he made deliberate decisions guided by his principles, Proctor continued.
Two of Hewitt’s traits that stood out for Proctor were compassion and curiosity.
“He had an insatiable curiosity, whether it was the rise and fall of Napoleon, or the American Civil War or jazz music, he immersed himself in those topics and learned about them, and it gave him a broad perspective in making business decisions and made him a good businessman,” Proctor said.
Charla Borchers Leon, also a lifelong friend of Hewitt’s, worked with him on numerous community projects.
“He did things that benefited the community as a whole, major projects, not only with financial means that he was fortunate to have, but with his leadership, his impetus, his encouragement,” Borchers Leon said. “They might not have happened without Robert and his manner of doing things.”
Hewitt was a stalwart American patriot and Texan who put his heart and soul into everything he did. He often stepped in to fill a need and never gave up until the job was finished. He made inspirational achievements and never sought recognition, which was typical of his family, Borchers Leon continued.
“He was a pillar of the community with a genteel spirit and a soft, strong touch…and a heart of gold,” Borchers Leon said. “It’s a huge loss, not just for family and friends, but for the community he treasured and loved and wanted better for everybody.”
Judge Kemper Stephen Williams III, a friend of Hewitt’s for about 50 years, called Hewitt an “incredibly smart” philanthropist.
“I’ll just miss being around him,” Williams said.
The Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts and the David Pozzi Fine Arts Center at St. Joseph High School would not be around were it not for the O’Connor and Hewitt Foundation, Williams said.
Kevin Cullen, Hewitt’s friend since the fifth grade, said Hewitt’s care for the community was exemplified through the Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption Center.
“Taking care of animals was one of his grandmother’s passions, and that’s why the center is named for her,” Cullen said. “Robert worked tirelessly making that happen and keeping it running.”
Hewitt took great pride in his daughter Ellen Sanders and her similar interest in the nonprofit community and welfare-based entities that the O’Connor family set up, Cullen said.
“Robert also was especially proud of the history of his O’Connor family which has for generations and generations been doing for the community and the public good in Victoria and the surrounding counties,” Cullen said. “He wanted to maintain that passion.”
Cullen will miss Hewitt’s opinions about political events and society as a whole.
“He could always talk to you about books he had read. He was a wealth of information,” Cullen said. “Why things were the way they were and what needed to be done to make them better — he wanted to engage you in those discussions.”
Hewitt also liked to have fun hunting and attending and throwing social gatherings, Cullen said.
Rhonda Mayfield, Hewitt’s secretary for 20 years, called Hewitt a “very kind, gentle man” who loved his daughter and his family.
“I was very blessed to have worked for him and to have known him not only professionally but personally,” Mayfield said. “I know the community is really going to miss him and what he represented in the community because he supported so many different organizations.”
Mary Austin Hewitt, Hewitt’s only sister, described her brother as loving and caring.
“He always looked out for me,” she said. “I loved him very much and will miss him terribly.”
Ellen Sanders, Hewitt’s only child, said her father was a larger-than-life presence.
“He was extremely generous and deeply loved this community,” Sanders said.
