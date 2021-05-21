A year after being canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rockport Art Festival will return in its 53rd year on July 3 and 4, according to a news release.
Since its inaugural summer event in 1969, the Rockport Art Festival has become one of the largest and most celebrated annual art events in the U.S. with an estimated 10,000 attendees and more than 120 juried artists from all over the country participating each year.
Hosted each year by Rockport Center for the Arts (RCA), the two-day festival is once again “the place to be” in the Coastal Bend on July Fourth weekend, providing an economic boon for Rockport–Fulton and surrounding Aransas County.
The event will be July 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and July 4 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor, 100 Seabreeze Drive, adjacent to Rockport Beach Park and Aransas Bay. The biggest fundraiser of the year, the art festival is kicked off by an Art Auction Gala and patron party on July 2. Together, both events raise 50% of the annual operating budget for RCA.
“We are extremely excited to bring the Art Festival back, this year. Canceling the event last year was a difficult decision to make, yet a necessary one given the public health concerns all Americans were experiencing at the peak of the summer,” said Luis Purón, executive director. “The Art Festival was founded in 1969 as a way to stimulate the arts economy. Every year, the event injects $3-4 million into Rockport’s economy.”
This year, the Texas Commission on the Arts funded the event with a substantial infrastructure cultural district grant. Attendees can enjoy other activities throughout the festival weekend, including a variety of food and drink options, live music inside a 14,000-square-foot air-conditioned tent, as well as a children’s activity tent complete with craft activities, face painting and musical entertainment.
“We are very excited to once again be hosting this grand tradition, the July Fourth weekend in Rockport,” said Karen Ernst, festival chairman for the Rockport Art Festival. “For over 50 years, the Rockport Art Festival has been a holiday gathering place for artists, patrons and festival-goers alike under the big tent on the bay. The event is a celebration of creativity and the premier place to collect original works of art in a vast array of media and price points.”
The Art Festival Store will also be open, with items such as event T-shirts and the traditional commemorative event poster available for purchase. This year’s poster features original art created by Robin Hazard, celebrated for the vibrancy and robustness of color found in her pastel and oil paintings. The original painting, which will become the poster, will be unveiled at her maiden solo exhibition at RCA June 19 at 5:30 p.m. The show runs through Aug. 1. The original work of art used to create the poster will be auctioned live July 2 at the Art Auction Gala, helping to raise funds for RCA’s education programs.
Single-day festival tickets are $10 per day for ages 13 and up. Ages 12 and under are free. Two-day VIP passes are also available for $15 each, providing early access to the festival both days starting at 9 a.m.
A complete list of participating artists is available at RockportArtFest.com.
For more information or to purchase tickets for the Rockport Art Festival, visit RockportArtFest.com or call 361-729-5519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.