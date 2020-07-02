Rockport Beach will close this weekend for the Fourth of July holiday because of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced on Thursday.
The beach will close at midnight on Thursday and reopen on Tuesday, according to a news release from the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. Excluding the boat ramp on the beach, Aransas County Navigation District boat ramps will remain open.
The closure came shortly after officials announced that the Rockport Art Festival, which was scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, had been canceled for the first time in its history.
The Rockport Yacht Club will continue with the patriotic boat parade at noon Saturday. The Wendell Family Fireworks should will also occur at dark on Saturday.
"You do not have to be at the beach to view. The fireworks can be seen for miles around in Rockport-Fulton," officials said. "Family units may enjoy from homes, boats, or cars."
