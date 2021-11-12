Justice of the Peace Rodney Durham announced Friday that he will seek election as Victoria County's Precinct 2 justice of the peace.
Durham, a Republican, was appointed by the Victoria County Commissioners Court at the start of 2021 after the retirement of former Justice of the Peace Stuart Posey, according to a news release issued by Durham on Friday.
As justice of the peace, Durham presides over active civil and criminal case dockets. He also performs numerous other official functions, including conducting inquests, issuing mental health emergency detention warrants, enforcing truancy laws and magistrating detainees at the Victoria County Jail.
Durham, 66, believes his background as a practicing attorney for more than 35 years has helped his success in fulfilling his duties as justice of the peace.
Durham earned a bachelor's degree from West Texas State University and his law degree from South Texas College of Law. He gained experience from his time at the Victoria County District Attorney's Office and many years in private practice in criminal, civil, family, disability and juvenile law.
"All the experience I gained in practicing law has directly helped me as justice of the peace," Durham said in the news release. "I am familiar with all the responsibilities of this office and have done my best to handle the court's business in a professional and respectful way."
Durham and his wife of 43 years, Debbie, are active in the community and have lived in Victoria since 1983. They have three adult sons, three daughters in law and four grandchildren. They are active members of First United Methodist Church.
"It is an honor and a privilege to serve the people of Victoria County. I look forward to serving our county and precinct 2 for a full term," he said in the news release. "People often comment on the good work done by the staff in this office, and I want to continue to that good work in service to the community."
