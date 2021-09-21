The Yoakum Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors recognized outgoing board member Anita "Annie" R. Rodriguez at its Sept. 20 meeting for more than a quarter-century of service to the economic development needs of the Yoakum community, according to a news release.
Rodriguez is the longest serving member of the board in the history of the corporation.
In 1994, Rodriquez was appointed to the Yoakum Economic Development Committee, the predecessor of the economic development corporation. Rodriquez was appointed to the group's board in 2000 and served as vice-president from 2003 to 2019.
Rodriquez has been an enthusiastic leader in all of the corporation's successes during her tenure including the recently announced development of a 62-acre industrial development park at the intersection of U.S. 77-A and Farm-to-Market Road 3475, or Carl Ramert Drive, according to the news release.
Rodriquez was elected to the Yoakum City Council in 1993 and served as the city’s mayor from 2003 to 2021.
Additionally, Rodriquez is a health specialist account manager with Jacobs-Weber Insurance Agency.
“Annie Rodriguez and Yoakum go hand in hand, and it has been a joy to serve on the board with her for all these many years. Annie always brought her deep Yoakum roots, love for the community and extensive city council experience to bear to the benefit of YEDC,” said Board President Gery Maneth.
