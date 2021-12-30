Rotary Clubs of Victoria host first EAFK Knighting Ceremony of 2021-2022 school year

The Rotary Clubs of Victoria hosted the first Early Act First Knight (EAFK) Knighting Ceremony of the 2021-22 school year, according to a news release.
Children who participate in the YMCA After School Care receive 15 minutes of instruction daily on character attributes that will help them throughout their lives. The attributes are demonstrated by the Rotary Four Way Test:
- Is it the truth?
- Is it fair to all concerned?
- Will it build goodwill and better friendships?
- Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
The YMCA hosted the knighting ceremony with Sir Cass presenting medals to the children who best exemplified the virtue of the first quarter, that of citizenship. The Rotary Clubs have been sponsors for the Early Act First Knight program since its beginnings in Victoria and Sir Cass has been a role model for the many children who have participated in the program since its inception, according to the news release.
