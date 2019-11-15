ROTC offers students more than an opportunity to march in parades and appear at football games.
Students from Victoria East, Victoria West and Liberty Academy make up the Air Force Junior ROTC TX-956, a program held on the Liberty Academy campus. Maj. John Manibusan took over the Corps less than a year ago. He and his cadets are looking to grow the program. Currently about 45 student members make up the Corps. The goal is to have enrollment up to 100 next school year.
Emerald Trevino, C/Maj, Air Force JROTC, credits ROTC for helping develop greater self-esteem, leadership skills and friendships. Go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition to watch a video and hear the members talk about their experience in ROTC.
