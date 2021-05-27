Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Hallettsville will host its Spring Picnic Sunday at the Knights of Columbus Hall.
The meal — country fried chicken, stew and homemade cornbread dressing with all the trimmings — will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the dining area of KC Hall, 321 U.S. 77 in Hallettsville.
Drive-thru to-go plates will be provided from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Plates for adults will be $10 each, and plates for children ages 10 and younger will be $5 each. Hamburgers and other goodies also will be available for purchase during the afternoon.
Bingo will be from noon to 6 p.m. inside the hall along with a cake walk, country store and religious articles booth. The live auction will start at 1 p.m., and items will include a lot of cattle, handmade quilts, antiques, homemade canned goods, noodles, vegetables and outdoor furniture, among others. Before the auction, a Memorial Day service will take place including a prayer, the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem.
A free dance will take place under the Polka Pavilion at the hall from 1 to 7 p.m., and Texas Sound Czech and Red Ravens will provide the music.
The money raised will go mostly toward education — the Sacred Heart Catholic School and the church’s CCD program.
“It’s a great country type of gathering where you can meet friends and new people,” said Monsignor John Peters with Sacred Heart Catholic Church. “It has a great spirit. And because we could not have it last year, people are anxious to get back to the picnic.”
