The Memorial Weekend Bash, organized by Salazar Promotions, will take place Saturday and Sunday in DeLeon Plaza in downtown Victoria.
The event will open at 2 p.m. and close at midnight both days.
Entertainers will include Siggno, AJ Castillo, Joe Lopez, Jay Perez, Marcos Orozco, the Garcia Brothers, Lucky Joe, Masizzo and Chente Barrera, among others.
Tickets are $10 each or $50 each for VIP tickets. Tickets can be purchased online at memorialbashtickets.com or at the door.
Beer and margaritas will be available for purchase, and food trucks and vendors will sell “some of the best food from across the state,” Salazar said. Food vendors will be from the local community as well as Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Dallas and Houston.
In addition to local ticket sales, tickets to the event have sold to people in Washington, D.C., Florida, Illinois, California and Arizona, among other places, Salazar said.
“This is a day to remember those who have fallen for our freedom, and we celebrate with live music,” Salazar said. “We recognize those who have fallen during the event.”
