Victoria’s Salvation Army is taking applications for families who qualify for the Angel Tree, the annual Christmas program that provides gifts for families in need.
The Angel Tree program provides new clothing and toys for children of families in need through the support of donors.
Families must live in Victoria County to be eligible.
“We want to make sure folks here know about it,” said Capt. Kenny Jones, commanding officer of the Salvation Army. “We know there are families in need here, and this supports those less fortunate families that need help buying gifts for their kiddos.”
Jones said for the decades the program has existed, it has blessed families of all sizes in Victoria.
“This could be the difference between having Christmas and not having Christmas for families,” he said.
People who want to apply should visit the Salvation Army at 1302 N. Louis St., Jones said. The application process is very simple and takes about 10 minutes.
Applications are being accepted through Thursday. The gift distribution date is scheduled for December.
