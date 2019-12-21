Christmas music rang throughout a building decorated with Christmas cheer as volunteers grabbed bags of toys and clothing to give to families in need during the Salvation Army Angel Tree distribution.
About 120 families received gifts collected from donors so that about 300 children could have presents under their Christmas trees this holiday.
Starting about 45 years ago, angels were put on trees in various stores in the Crossroads for members of the community who would like to buy Christmas gifts for a family.
The donated toys and clothing are then given to the Salvation Army, who sort and package them for families to pick up.
“We have a day of distribution that we try to make as comfortable for the parents as possible,” said Salvation Army Capt. Kenny Jones. “Sometimes dignity is most important when you’re talking about these things, so we want to give the parents a day that they can come pick up the gifts, but we don’t want it to seem like it’s just a warehouse full of gifts. We have it set up to look like maybe their living room.”
Five Salvation Army staff members and about 20 volunteers came together to make the day possible and give back to their community.
“That’s another blessing, is that when we discovered that it’s about the volunteers, too, that may be the main lesson we get out of it,” Jones said. “It’s kind of corny, but when you watch the old movie about the Grinch and how his heart grew, there’s a lot to be said about that and what that means, so it’s our gift.”
Jones said a lot of the families who receive the donated gifts are grandparents raising their grandchildren and parents who might not have had any other avenue to provide a Christmas for their children.
“It’s a special day; it’s really what Christmas is all about, and we’re wonderfully blessed to be that avenue and to be those hands and feet of Christ that help to bring those gifts to kids,” Jones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.