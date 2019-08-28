On a recent scorching hot afternoon, Romiro Licerio had a place to stay cool. He sat in an air-conditioned area provided by the Salvation Army, drank cold water and said he was thankful for a place to rest.
“I don’t know why there aren’t more people in here; it really helps to cool you down,” Licerio, 56, said. “This place can help everybody.”
The Salvation Army has opened a cooling station, 1302 N. Louis St., to give residents a place to escape the heat. The space is modest, but it meets the need, offering cool water and a place to sit and rest in an air-conditioned space.
The station is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday when the heat index reaches 100 degrees or higher, which has been common recently.
Licerio said Monday he has been staying at the Salvation Army’s men’s shelter for about one week and has taken advantage of the cooling station every day.
“I’m either in my truck or in here because I don’t have a lot of other places to go,” he said. “And it’s hard on me being out in this kind of heat.”
About three to five people come to the cooling station each day, said Capt. Kenny Jones, commanding officer of the Salvation Army. He said the low visitation rate may be because people don’t know the station exists or because people are acclimated to the heat in the Crossroads.
“Then again, my phone says 100 degrees and it feels like 120, so I don’t know how anybody can be acclimated to it,” Jones said. “It is way too hot to be outside.”
Salvation Army cooling stations are commonplace in areas that experience intense heat, Jones said, including Victoria. The station wasn’t able to open the past two years, however, because the Salvation Army was still damaged after Hurricane Harvey.
The majority of visitors to the cooling station are homeless or low-income residents, Jones said, though it is open to everyone.
“When it’s scorching hot outside, we want people to come in here,” said Vicki Mullins, a caseworker with the Salvation Army. “It’s easy to forget how hot it is outside, which can be dangerous.”
Jones said in the winter, people are aware of the risk of frostbite or other cold weather-related hazards. But, he said, not as many people recognize the potential dangers that come from being in severe heat.
“Heatstroke or another heat-related issue can cost you your life,” he said. “Sometimes, having a place to be cool can mean the difference between life and death.”
Jones said as the summer heat continues, the best thing people can do is care for their neighbors and fellow members of the community. He said that can include promoting hydration by offering a bottle of water to people outside, telling others about the cooling station and encouraging residents to make sure to cool down.
“We are here to support and serve this community, and others can assist us in doing so,” he said.
Licerio said he would continue taking advantage of the cooling station as long as he stays at the men’s shelter.
“It’s hard to always have somewhere to go, so I hope people learn about this and come here, too,” he said. “It’s nice to cool off.”
