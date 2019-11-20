The Salvation Army is preparing to host its annual Thanksgiving meal that is open to all in the community.
Capt. Kenny Jones, commanding officer at the Salvation Army, said the nonprofit is expecting 300 to 400 people to attend. He said there are several reasons for the annual meal.
“Of course, it’s offered for the homeless in our community. We also provide it for those who may not have a family to go to on the day,” he said. “It’s for people to come and enjoy fellowship and a meal with others.”
Diners can expect a traditional, full-course Thanksgiving dinner, complete with pumpkin and sweet potato pies. He said the turkeys are being prepared by Mumphord’s Place BBQ.
Dinner will be served restaurant-style by a number of volunteers.
The Salvation Army is looking for about 50 volunteers, who can help set up for the meal, serve dinner during the meal or help clean up and tear down after.
The meal is also open to people who simply might want to be part of the event and spend time with those less fortunate, Jones said, even if they have a home and a family to spend Thanksgiving with.
“It’s about community,” he said.
