The Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving dinner will look different this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but there will be no shortage of meals ready for Victoria residents in need.
This year, the nonprofit will host a drive-thru meal distribution event on Thanksgiving Day. Rather than having residents sit around a table to eat together, like in year’s past.
Residents will pull up to the Salvation Army, 1302 N. Louis St., and volunteers will load meals and food boxes into their cars, said Salvation Army Capt. Kenny Jones.
“We’re looking forward to serving families with these great meals on Thanksgiving,” Jones said.
The nonprofit needs about 25 volunteers for this year’s event. About 10 of those volunteers are needed on the Tuesday and Wednesday before Thanksgiving to help prepare food boxes, and about 15 volunteers are needed on Thanksgiving Day to help with distribution.
Interested volunteers should contact the Salvation Army at 361-576-1297.
Meal distribution on Thanksgiving Day will take place between 11 a.m. — 2 p.m., Jones said. Volunteers should plan to arrive about 10 a.m.
Though the structure of this annual event will look different this year, Jones said the nonprofit is planning to serve about 300 to 350 people.
Additionally, Jones is reminding residents that the Salvation Army is still accepting applications for the annual Angel Tree program, which provides toys for underprivileged children at Christmas. The nonprofit has not received as many applications thus far as expected, Jones said.
To apply, people can go to the Salvation Army between 9 a.m. and noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. All visitors as well as staff members are following safety precautions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Jones said.
People applying should bring an ID, proof of income and expenses, the children’s birth certificates, the children’s clothing sizes, and proof of citizenship, if applicable. Last year, the Angel Tree provided toys for about 350 children.
Interested families should apply before Dec. 1.
“I encourage families to apply,” Jones said.
