With less than two weeks until Christmas, the Salvation Army is falling behind the Red Kettle Campaign goal for 2019, according to a news release from the Salvation Army.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s primary fundraiser, with proceeds going to operate year-round programs that make a difference in the lives of people in Victoria.
“The bell-ringing season is a whole week shorter than usual because Thanksgiving fell so late this year,” said Capt. Kenny Jones, commanding officer of the Salvation Army in Victoria. “Less days of kettles and the loss of Port Lavaca locations has resulted in us falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2019 kettle goal of $60,000. We have currently raised $22,000 and are praying that the community will dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure that we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance — often at a time of crisis in their lives with nowhere else to turn.”
The donations made to the red kettles in Port Lavaca are going to support the Salvation Army service center there, Jones said.
The Salvation Army bells will continue to ring outside stores through Christmas Eve. The organization is optimistic that, with community support, it can still reach its fundraising goal.
“We are so grateful for the ongoing financial support and generosity shown to the Salvation Army. Every dollar helps,” Jones said. “These contributions stay right here in Victoria and mean that we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill, and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families and shelter the homeless in our community.”
Red kettles are at about 14 locations including both post offices on Saturdays, both Walmarts, Sam's, all of the Walgreens at varying times, J.C. Penney, Big Lots and Hobby Lobby.
Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle Campaign. It’s not too late for individuals, families, groups and businesses to sign up as bell-ringers. Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and select the location, day and time you would like to volunteer. For more information on the Red Kettle Campaign, Angel Tree or any other Salvation Army program, call 361-935-ARMY or visit 1302 N. Louis St.
