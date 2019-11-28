As he sat among his wife, children and grandchildren and enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving meal, Rudy Canto smiled.
“I’m thankful for family,” he said. “Being together, that’s what it’s all about.”
The Cantu family were among about 250 people who gathered Thursday at the Salvation Army for the nonprofit’s annual Thanksgiving meal. While the day outside was drizzly and cool, the room was filled with warmth as people from all demographics sat side-by-side and enjoyed food and conversation.
Cantu has attended the meal before with his family and is grateful for the many volunteers who work to make it happen. Cantu’s wife, Angela Peña, echoed Cantu’s sentiments of thanks.
“I’m thankful we have good health, this beautiful family and this day,” she said, smiling at her loved ones.
During the Thanksgiving meal rush, volunteers ushered full plates out of the kitchen that were complete with turkey, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans and rolls. Some volunteers had been preparing for the annual event for days and weeks in advance, said Capt. Kenny Jones, commanding officer of the Salvation Army.
“It’s the amazing volunteers in this community that come together to make this happen,” he said.
At one of the bustling tables, David Alamia said he was stuffed after eating with his daughter and grandson. It was his first time at the meal, and he said he was grateful that the Salvation Army was offering it.
“The food was filling and delicious, and it’s about the fellowship with everybody,” he said.
While his grandson was still eating, Alamia’s daughter agreed.
“I’m very thankful to be here with my family and this time we get together,” Deborah Alamia said.
As visitors finished their meals, volunteers continued to offer food, pass out pumpkin pie and sit to enjoy meals with those present. Among the smiling volunteers were Juanita Rocha and her son, Jesús.
Rocha said she and her son have been volunteering at the meal since he was 5 years old.
“It’s become tradition, and it means everything to us,” she said. “It’s a way for us to do God’s will and give to others.”
Jesús is now 14 and attends Victoria East High School.
“I’m thankful that I get to help people and make a difference, and I’m grateful for my mom, because she taught me that it’s important to do that,” he said.
As the room began to quiet, Jones said he was glad to see a high turnout at the meal.
The day offers the community an opportunity to remember the heart behind Thanksgiving, he said.
“Sometimes, we forget that this meal really goes both ways for the people who come to eat and the people who serve it,” he said. “I’ve learned over the years that the most benefit of this day comes from those who are giving.”
