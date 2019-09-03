The Salvation Army’s emergency disaster response teams in Texas have already deployed to Florida in advance of Hurricane Dorian’s expected landfall there.
The storm devastated the Bahamas, where it made landfall as a Category 5 storm and stayed for two days. At least five people were killed by the storm there.
Disaster response teams with the Salvation Army’s Texas Division left for Florida on Monday, according to a news release from the organization. The organization sent an 11-person Incident Management Team, plus five mobile kitchens and five Rapid Response Units from Texas. The team is trained in emergency disaster response and could oversee and coordinate relief efforts in a designated area.
The team is led by Alvin Migues, Salvation Army emergency disaster services director for the Texas Division.
“One of the strengths of the Salvation Army emergency disaster response efforts is our ability to mobilize quickly and provide effective and timely assistance to affected areas,” Migues said in the statement. “Our primary responsibility is the delivery of meals, snacks and hydration to first responders and to the communities in the path of the storm. We also help facilitate cleanup efforts, provide emotional and spiritual support and remain to support long-term recovery programs that can span several months following a large-scale event.”
As of Tuesday, Dorian was downgraded to a Category 2 storm. The National Hurricane Center has warned residents of Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas that coastal areas could experience life-threatening storm surges and dangerous winds. Tropical storm force winds are expected to reach Florida’s eastern coast by Tuesday night.
Disaster response teams and vehicles in other neighboring states are prepared to go to Florida once the impact of the storm is clear, according to the organization’s news release.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Fernand is moving west toward the coast of Mexico and could send rain and storm surges to South Texas.
