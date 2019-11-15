The Salvation Army will accept applications for food distribution to eligible households beginning at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
The food will be distributed until supplies are exhausted.
Foods and beverages will include bread in limited quantities, apples, grapes, potatoes, cucumbers, potato chips and bottles of Lipton iced tea.
“We are anxious to provide this food to the community and help those who need assistance,” said Capt. Kenny Jones, commanding officer of the Salvation Army.
