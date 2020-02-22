Kolten King, 11, a fifth-grade student at Mission Valley Elementary School, is raising 10 rabbits from which he will choose three for the Victoria Livestock Show. The one he named Sam was born on Christmas Day.
“At first I did not know what happened, so I picked rabbits. But I figured out what happened. But I stuck with it,” Kolten said. “I thought I would play with them, and they would be sold as pets, but they get harvested, usually used for soups and stuff.”
Kolten tries not to form attachments to the babies, but this year, Sam was particularly friendly with him.
“I kind of got attached to this one,” Kolten said of Sam. “It’s hard to let go, but he’s going to go to heaven.”
Kolten actually started with three bred does this year. Two of them bore babies and one of them did not. Sam is one of three big babies born to one of the does. Kolten named another one from the same litter Bud.
“This one (Bud) became friends with him (Sam),” Kolten said. “I guess somehow the other one just came up and became friendly with me.”
The other doe bore seven smaller babies on Dec. 23.
This is Kolten’s third year to pursue raising rabbits for the livestock show. His first year, he placed 12th with his rabbits and made the sale. However, last year, none of his does bore babies, so he could not participate.
After Kolten enters his best three rabbits in the show, he will attempt to sell the remaining seven as pets. If they are not sold, he will harvest them and give away the meat.
Kolten said the judges will look at the uniformity of his three rabbits as well as meat and fur quality. Discolored fingernails, ear mites, conjunctivitis in the eyes, a runny nose and buck teeth will disqualify them, he said. His rabbits are free of the disqualifying attributes now, and he is hoping that they will stay that way.
“I feel like they are doing pretty good,” he said.
Kolten monitors the weather for the rabbits and, when necessary, uses either fans or heaters based on the temperature to keep them comfortable and healthy.
“They usually eat at night, but the little ones don’t have the routine down yet, so I have to check on them multiple times,” he said.
Typically, in the morning and afternoon, he makes sure the rabbits have food and water. He also cleans the water hose from which they drink to ensure it does not become slimy.
“I have to get up at 5:30 a.m. because my bus comes at 6 a.m.,” he said. “So I have to set my timer to wake up in the morning and make sure everything is good before I get on the bus.”
Kolten said he has learned responsibility as well as the life cycle of the rabbit from birth to butcher.
“He’s actually in control of a life, and it’s nice to see him actually go from seeing the animals through the whole process of birthing, trying to keep them alive when they are little, watching them grow up, to the end when they are harvested,” said Samantha King, Kolten’s mother. “Because that is the point of the livestock show – raising animals for farm to market. It’s a lot of work.”
