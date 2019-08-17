Sam's Club employee arrested after threatening to shoot employees, shoppers

A Sam’s Club employee was arrested Saturday evening after a caller threatened to shoot employees and customers at the North Navarro Street store.
Elicio Martinez, 18, was arrested on suspicion of making a terroristic threat by the Victoria Police Department after Sam’s Club received a call about 4 p.m. from a man threatening to shoot employees and customers, according to a news release from Victoria police.
An off-duty VPD employee obtained the phone number of the caller and identified him as Martinez, who Sam’s Club management said was working at the store at the time the call came in, the release said.
Martinez was taken into custody without incident after making a confession to a VPD detective. He was booked into the Victoria County Jail about 6 p.m., according to staff. His bond has not yet been set.
The threat came a day after the Sam’s Club had to evacuate due to similar threats made through 911 dispatch by an anonymous caller. Officers searched the property and ultimately determined those threats were unfounded, Officer David Brogger, with the Victoria Police Department, said Friday.
Whether the threats made Friday and Saturday were connected remains unclear.
