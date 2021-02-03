Verlinn Sandra Avery could get things done, and she cared deeply for the people of Victoria.
The president and founder of the Old Landmark Committee died Saturday at the age of 78.
“We were expecting her to come home. I had just talked to the discharge nurse,” said Sanders Wilkerson, 57, Avery’s only child. “But her heart rate started slowing down, and they couldn’t get it back up.”
Avery worked in food services for the Victoria Independent School District for more than 25 years. She prepared meals in cafeterias at schools including O’Connor Elementary School, Hopkins Elementary School and Patti Welder Intermediate School.
Wilkerson remembers his mother as someone who could achieve a lot despite limited resources.
“I look at my challenges with my job and ministry, and from now on, instead of looking at what I don’t have, I will look at my mother who did not have a driver’s license, had a limited income and limited mobility,” Wilkerson said. “She fed thousands of people with what little she had. She was able to do tremendous work. And that’s the whole thing about her life that motivates me. Why can’t I do tremendously more than what she’s done? I have more mobility and resources, so there are no excuses for not achieving what you want to achieve in life, regardless of what your starting point is.”
A passion for helping children drove Avery to work tirelessly, Wilkerson continued.
“She knew that some children would only eat when they would go to school,” he said. “She made sure she fed the children.”
Wilkerson said his mother’s ability to succeed boiled down to her drive and the fact that she never looked for excuses. She made things happen.
“She was able to do so much because all the people could see her vision and got in there with it,” he said. “Friends who knew her are going to continue on with feeding the less fortunate. I’ve been in talks with several individuals who loved what she did and want to continue it.”
Robin Cadle, executive director of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, said Avery cared about feeding people, especially children. Cadle last talked to Avery on Jan. 16 when Avery called to check on Cadle who had COVID-19.
“She sounded horrible, and she was checking on me,” Cadle said.
Avery sometimes cooked lunch and delivered it to the staff at the food bank, and she gave those who helped her crocheted blankets. The food bank worked through Avery to get food to people.
“Sandra fed people every chance she could,” Cadle said. “I know for a fact that she would give food out of her own refrigerator and freezer and end up with nothing. She is probably one of the most caring people I have ever met.”
The food bank provided food for the many events Avery’s committee orchestrated, including the back-to-school event. Avery’s committee also hosted toy drives at Christmas, Juneteenth celebrations and marches on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“She was an angel on Earth,” Cadle said. “She did a lot for people before she would do for herself. She made you feel like you were the most special person for helping her. She will be missed for sure.”
Vanessa Hicks-Callaway, who met Avery through her mother, said that one of Avery’s most important legacies is her Juneteenth celebration.
“Her support of making sure there was a ceremony — that Juneteenth was respected and honored — is just one of the things that immediately comes to mind,” Hicks-Callaway said. “Even bigger than that, she truly wanted to help people. Her big contribution to mankind was working with agencies in the community to make sure everything was done to help people. She made sure people got the help they needed.”
Hicks-Callaway said the void left by Avery’s death is one that cannot be filled.
“There’s only one Ms. Sandra, and she was a force of nature all on her own,” she continued. “In the minority community, this is a huge loss — and even for Victoria at large.”
Callaway-Hicks most admired Avery’s fearlessness.
“She would not tailor her approach to people based on wealth or position. She was always Sandra Avery — period,” she said. “It didn’t matter if it was a state representative, senator or business owner, wealthy or poor, if there was something she wanted to say, Ms. Avery said it. The prince or the pauper, it didn’t matter, you got the genuine article.”
Callaway-Hicks said Avery was a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and that she was not shy about professing it.
“We believe that she is truly in a better place, those of us in the Christian community, and that soothes us during this difficult mourning period,” she said. “We celebrate her life and celebrate that she earned her crown.”
Gary Moses met Avery in the early 1970s when he taught at Patti Welder Middle School.
“She was working in the cafeteria in those days, and she could cook (well),” Moses said. “She loved piling it on for me, making sure all of us had enough to eat.”
Moses said Avery called him every time she had a project or event, which was often, and the two of them worked side by side.
“I loved her dearly and always had a great deal of respect for her and her mission for helping others,” Moses said. “She was one giving lady who always wanted to help, always tried to be part of something very positive for the community. She never missed a beat on events. She gave as much as she possibly could. She was always trying to give more to those in need.”
Sherilyn Prince Shelton said Avery was almost like family because Avery lived across the street from Shelton’s aunt. The two were friends for more than 35 years.
“She was very, very concerned and compassionate about the children here in Victoria,” Shelton said. “She would give them clothes, shoes, food, whatever she could. She was an awesome lady.”
Shelton admired that Avery tried to teach the youth about their ancestors.
“She wanted to see the youth do good, stay off the streets and not get in trouble,” Shelton said. “She would get my hip-hop and stomp teams to perform, and she loved it.”
Avery always stressed the importance of remembering her roots, and she wanted to instill that in the youth. However, color was never an issue. Avery helped any youth in Victoria. She did not see color, Shelton said.
Joyce Young Ellis said she met Avery when she moved to Victoria. Ellis sang and played the piano, and the two just “stuck together.”
“She reminded me so much of my mom,” Ellis said. “I just liked being around her. She was fun, crazy and smart.”
Ellis said Avery started feeding people with the school district and her work carried on until her death.
“The greatest thing she achieved was showing the community love,” Ellis said. “She wouldn’t take no for an answer when it came to helping the community.”
Ellis continued that as Avery aged, her feet were not in good shape from walking everywhere for so many years, but that she would sit on her porch with her tablet and phone and get the food where it needed to go.
“I’m a church girl, and we know where we go,” Ellis said. “She knew the Lord and where she was going. It’s a hallelujah situation.”
