West Santa Rosa Street between Main Street and the alley will be closed from 7 a.m. to noon Monday, according to a news release from the city.
The closure will allow for the installation of rooftop air conditioning units at 201 S. Main St. The Prosperity Bank parking garage entrance on Santa Rosa Street will be accessible via Bridge Street.
The installation of the air conditioning units is expected to take five hours, weather permitting, the release said.
For more information, contact the city’s public works department at 361-485-3340.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.