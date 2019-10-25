Members of Our Saviour's Lutheran Church were so moved and impressed with the work being conducted by Liberty School during a missionary trip to Kenya, that the church will host a presentation by the school's founder on Sunday evening.
The church will also hold a barbecue fundraiser for the school on Nov. 3.
The Rev. John Mabonga, senior pastor of Christian Family Church International, started the school about a decade ago to provide impoverished children with basic needs and an education.
Mabonga's presentation is at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 4102 N. Ben Jordan St.
"He will talk about his calling, his mission and his school. He's such a charismatic person," said Darryl Kern, member of the church council who coordinated Mabonga's visit.
The church will also host a barbecue, raffle and silent auction fundraiser for the school from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at the church. The plates will include barbecue chicken or pork loin, beans, potato salad and the trimmings for $10, dine-in or take-out. The silent auction will be open throughout the event. Raffle ticket - three for $5 - will be for sale. Prizes include quilts, $50 and $100 gift cards, and a Woodhouse Day Spa gift certificate.
Liberty School is located in a community of about 10,000 homes in Kenya where 70% of the residents live below the poverty level with incomes of less than $1 per day. Mabonga also oversees about 100 Christian Family Church International-Kenya churches.
"The children are suffering and not going to school. They are just lost in the crowd," Mabonga said. "The government schools are overcrowded with 100 to 200 children in one class."
Liberty School currently provides 600 children with an education, meals, clothing, books and school supplies.
Mabonga also comes from humble beginnings, but through encouragement, trained for Christian ministry, started Liberty School and began pursuing his doctoral degree, which is nearing completion.
"We offer a quality, holistic education so they can rise up to something in life," Mabonga said. "This gives them hope and meaning to transform their own lives and their communities. They can compete with other children for places in colleges."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.