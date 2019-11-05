Scattered showers and balmy temperatures are forecast for Tuesday.
A 20% chance for rain and high of 83 degrees are predicted for the day with a low of 64 degrees in the evening, according to the National Weather Service.
Wednesday is forecast to bring a high of 80 degrees and partly sunny skies with a low of 64 degrees that night.
