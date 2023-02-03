 Skip to main content
Basketball

Scenes from area basketball match ups

Victoria East vs. Victoria West girls basketball
Victoria East’s Audreanna Medrano dribbles after intercepting a pass on Jan. 24 at Victoria West High School.

Across the region, basketball season is in full swing from high school to the collegiate level. This week’s Your Life shines a spotlight on the players and highlights the effort they put into their teams.

Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Miller boys basketball
Victoria West’s Hudson Matthews hangs on to a recovered ball on Jan. 24.
Victoria East vs. Victoria West girls basketball
Victoria West’s Courtney Lacy passes to a teammate on Jan. 24 at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Miller boys basketball
Victoria West’s Luke Parker lines up a shot on Tuesday night at Victoria West High School.
Victoria College vs. Coastal Bend College men’s basketball
Victoria College’s Jaleen Goodman makes a push for the basket before passing to a teammate on Jan. 25 at Victoria College.
Goliad vs. Mathis boys basketball
Goliad’s Ashton Perry tips off against Mathis on Jan. 27 at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Miller boys basketball
The Victoria West Warriors huddle before their game against Corpus Christi Miller on Tuesday night at Victoria West High School.
Victoria West vs. Corpus Christi Miller boys basketball
Victoria West senior D’Andre Fillmore lines up a free-throw Tuesday night at Victoria West High School.
Victoria East vs. Victoria West girls basketball
Victoria East’s Ariel Haas grabs a rebound on Jan. 24 at Victoria West High School.
Goliad vs. Mathis boys basketball
Goliad’s Demetrius Steptoe makes a play for a rebound on Jan. 27 at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
Goliad vs. Mathis boys basketball
Goliad’s Layden Lara shoots a free-throw during a game against Mathis on Jan. 27 at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
Goliad vs. Mathis boys basketball (copy)
Goliad’s D’Adrian Tinney-Anderson watches his shot bounce off the rim on Jan. 27 in Goliad.
Victoria College vs. Coastal Bend College men’s basketball (copy)
Victoria College’s Kaelon Harkema tumbles over a downed Coastal Bend guard, Breion Powell, on Jan. 25 at Victoria College.
Victoria College vs. Coastal Bend College men’s basketball (copy)
Victoria College’s Jaleen Goodman goes for a layup on Jan. 25 at Victoria College.
Victoria East vs. Victoria West girls basketball (copy)
Victoria West’s Alyssa Sheffel drives to the basket on Jan. 24 at Victoria West High School.

