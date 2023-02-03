Scenes from area basketball match ups

Victoria East’s Audreanna Medrano dribbles after intercepting a pass on Jan. 24 at Victoria West High School.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Across the region, basketball season is in full swing from high school to the collegiate level. This week’s Your Life shines a spotlight on the players and highlights the effort they put into their teams.
Victoria West’s Hudson Matthews hangs on to a recovered ball on Jan. 24.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria West’s Courtney Lacy passes to a teammate on Jan. 24 at Victoria West High School.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria West’s Luke Parker lines up a shot on Tuesday night at Victoria West High School.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria College’s Jaleen Goodman makes a push for the basket before passing to a teammate on Jan. 25 at Victoria College.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Goliad’s Ashton Perry tips off against Mathis on Jan. 27 at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
The Victoria West Warriors huddle before their game against Corpus Christi Miller on Tuesday night at Victoria West High School.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria West senior D’Andre Fillmore lines up a free-throw Tuesday night at Victoria West High School.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria East’s Ariel Haas grabs a rebound on Jan. 24 at Victoria West High School.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Goliad’s Demetrius Steptoe makes a play for a rebound on Jan. 27 at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Goliad’s Layden Lara shoots a free-throw during a game against Mathis on Jan. 27 at the Goliad ISD Events Center.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Goliad’s D’Adrian Tinney-Anderson watches his shot bounce off the rim on Jan. 27 in Goliad.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria College’s Kaelon Harkema tumbles over a downed Coastal Bend guard, Breion Powell, on Jan. 25 at Victoria College.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria College’s Jaleen Goodman goes for a layup on Jan. 25 at Victoria College.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com
Victoria West’s Alyssa Sheffel drives to the basket on Jan. 24 at Victoria West High School.
Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com