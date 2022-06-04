 Skip to main content
Scenes from area graduations

Victoria East graduation
Victoria East graduates take to the field as the sun sets during the school’s 2022 commencement ceremony May 28 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.

Another graduation has come and gone in the Crossroads. Graduating seniors will soon take the next step of their life as they venture out into the world.

In this week’s Your Life, we want to honor the graduates with a compilation of our favorite frames from graduations in the area.

Victoria West graduation
Family and friends cheer for graduates during Victoria West’s 2022 commencement ceremony on May 27 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Bloomington graduation
A senior adorned with her decorated cap before the start of commencement May 27 in Bloomington.
Victoria East graduation
Victoria East graduates file into Victoria Memorial Stadium for their commencement ceremony May 28 in Victoria.
St. Joseph graduation
Graduates mingle backstage before St. Joseph High School’s commencement ceremony on May 29 at the VISD Fine Arts Center.
St. Joseph graduation
Graduates make final adjustments to their stoles before the processional at St. Joseph High School’s commencement ceremony on May 29 at the VISD Fine Arts Center.
Victoria East graduation
Victoria East graduates proceed to Victoria Memorial Stadium for their commencement ceremony on May 28 in Victoria.
Bloomington graduation
Seniors review the graduation schedule before the start of commencement May 27 in Bloomington.
St. Joseph graduation
Class valedictorian Isabela Garza takes to the podium for her address during St. Joseph High School’s commencement ceremony on May 29 at the VISD Fine Arts Center.
Victoria West graduation
Victoria East graduates take to the stage to receive their diplomas during their commencement ceremony on May 27 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East graduation
Victoria East graduates take to the stage to receive their diplomas during their commencement ceremony on May 28 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Victoria East graduation
Family members, friends and supporters cheer for graduates Victoria East’s 2022 commencement ceremony on May 28 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Faith Academy graduation
A personalized cap sits on the table at the Faith Academy graduation ceremony May 29 at Faith Family Church.
Victoria West graduation
Flowers and other gifts for Victoria West graduates are available for sale at the entrance on May 27 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Faith Academy graduation
English teacher Brandi Clemens helps senior Mario Hernandez with his cap at the Faith Academy graduation ceremony May 29 at Faith Family Church.
Faith Academy graduation
A senior uses her phone as a mirror at the Faith Academy graduation ceremony May 29 at Faith Family Church.
Faith Academy graduation
Valedictorian Hannah Cornwall prepares to walk the stage at the Faith Academy graduation ceremony May 29 at Faith Family Church.
Bloomington graduation
Seniors make their way to the stage for graduation on May 27 in Bloomington.
St. Joseph graduation
Graduates make their way to the stage to the sound of Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance” during St. Joseph High School’s commencement ceremony on May 29 at the VISD Fine Arts Center.
Bloomington graduation
Seniors help each other get ready before commencement begins on May 27 in Bloomington.
Victoria West graduation
Graduates switch their tassels to signal their matriculation during Victoria West’s 2022 commencement ceremony on May 27 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
St. Joseph graduation
Class salutatorian Sarah Ybarra prepares to give her address during St. Joseph High School’s commencement ceremony on May 29 at the VISD Fine Arts Center.
Victoria West graduation
Graduates wait to enter Victoria Memorial Stadium during Victoria West’s 2022 commencement ceremony on May 27 at Victoria Memorial Stadium.
Bloomington graduation
Valedictorian Jaclyn Lerma gets ready before the start of commencement May 27 in Bloomington.
Faith Academy graduation
Seniors Carissa Barron and Hannah Cornwall perform on stage at the Faith Academy graduation ceremony May 29 at Faith Family Church.

