Fireworks to light up the night sky
Fireworks light up the night sky at a past Miller Lite Blastoff Fourth of July celebration at the Victoria Community Center. City officials postponed the 2020 edition of the celebration because of the pandemic.

 Bonnie Arbittier / Victoria Advocate

The Fourth of July schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:

Garbage schedule

Regular garbage and limb collection will occur. The brush site and landfill will have normal hours. The compost facility will be open. The recycling center will be closed Saturday.

Texas Zoo

The zoo is temporarily closed for routine maintenance.

City and county offices

All city offices will be closed Friday. Transit will be closed Friday and Saturday. All Victoria County offices will be closed Friday. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.

Museums

The Children’s Discovery Museum will be open 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The Nave Museum will be open Friday and closed Saturday. The Museum of the Coastal Bend will be closed Saturday.

Libraries

The Victoria Public Library will be closed Friday and Saturday. The Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library is closed but is available by appointment only.

State offices

Workforce Solutions will be open Friday, online only. The Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office will be open Friday. The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be closed Friday.

U.S. Postal Service

The post offices will be closed Saturday.

Financial institutions

First Convenience Bank will be open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. All other banks will be closed Saturday.

Higher Education

The University of Houston-Victoria campus will be closed Friday. The Victoria College campus will be closed Friday.

Victoria Advocate

You may call customer service from 7-10 a.m. at 361-574-1200 Friday and Saturday. All other departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Friday and Saturday. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.

