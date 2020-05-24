The Memorial Day schedule for governmental offices and other services in the Victoria area includes:
GARBAGE SCHEDULE
Regular garbage, curbside recycling and yard waste or tree limb collection will occur. The compost/brush site will be closed. The landfill will be open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
TEXAS ZOO
The zoo will be closed Monday.
CITY AND COUNTY OFFICES
All city offices will be closed Monday. Transit will not operate Monday. All Victoria County offices will be closed. City, county and state emergency services will continue to operate.
MUSEUMS
The Museum of the Coastal Bend will be closed on Monday. All other museums remain closed until further notice.
LIBRARIES
The Victoria Public Library and the Victoria College/University of Houston-Victoria Library remain closed.
STATE OFFICES
Workforce Solutions-Golden Crescent will be closed on Monday. Department of Public Safety Driver’s License Office and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department remain closed.
U.S. POSTAL SERVICE
The post offices will be closed Monday.
FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
First Convenience Bank will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. All other banks will be closed Monday.
SCHOOLS
All Victoria public and private schools remain closed.
HIGHER EDUCATION
The Victoria College campus and the University of Houston-Victoria campus remain closed.
VICTORIA ADVOCATE
All departments, except the newsroom, will be closed Monday. To report news at any time, call 361-574-1222.
