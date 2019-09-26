Members of the public can continue to speak on all matters during school board meetings, Victoria school board decided Thursday.
Board members discussed new House Bill 2840, which limits members of the public to speaking during a public testimony period about listed agenda items only, rather than about any topic during the open forum at the regular monthly board meeting.
Board member Ross Mansker said he was in favor of keeping the open forum.
“I think that even if it’s not on the agenda, the community needs to be able to come in and communicate with us,” he said. “All at once is better than individually or on email, that way everybody gets to hear a complaint, or a problem or kudos.”
Board member Margaret Pruett agreed, recognizing there are members of the community who aren’t able to attend every meeting, so may not be present when an item they want to speak about is on the agenda.
“I feel like leaving it available for our community to be able to come and speak with us when they’re available as well is important,” she said.
“We can and should do more to be accessible to the community that we serve, and so I also would agree that keeping open forum is important,” board president Tami Keeling added.
Board members voted unanimously to continue holding the open forum as well as public testimony going forward. Board member Kevin VanHook was absent.
Also on Thursday, board members discussed and approved a decision to allow Superintendent Quintin Shepherd to negotiate and enter into contracts with architects for the district’s task force.
Gregory Bonewald, the deputy superintendent of operations, explained the district’s most recent facility needs study was conducted in 2015. Many of the needs identified in that study have not been addressed because of cost barriers and an updated study would likely anticipate additional needs.
The new decision will allow Shepherd to negotiate contracts with architecture firms for the task force when needed.
“This then authorizes me to be able to move swiftly when we need to, but also then try to get the best value for what we’re paying,” Shepherd said.
Keeling reminded the board that if, and when, there is a plan to address needs of the facilities, the district will still go out for a competitive bid process for any work.
“This is not us hiring an architect to build buildings for some bond,” she said. “We are designing our future together, and this is a resource to those task forces so that we can have that information from the experts.”
