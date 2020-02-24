A school resource officer drew his weapon on a student in the Victoria West High School parking lot Monday, after the student failed to comply with commands.
The student was suspended early in the day and returned to campus where the officer found him burglarizing vehicles in the campus parking lot, according to a news release from the Victoria school district.
As the officer tried to approach the student, the student got in his vehicle and drove toward the officer, according to the news release. An additional officer arrived on campus and the two took the student into custody.
"Thanks to the professionalism and quick action of our law enforcement staff, no one was hurt during the incident," the release read. "We (VISD) are cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation."
This is a developing story. Please check back at victoriaadvocate.com as more details become available.
