Linda Krause, the owner of Schroeder Dance Hall, was a beautiful woman who loved her children, childhood friend Susan Whitefield recalled Friday.
Krause suffered a series of strokes and died at the age of 69 at the Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion in Victoria about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Krause met her husband William “Bill” Krause at Schroeder Hall. So when she had the opportunity to purchase the 130-year-old establishment, the second-oldest dance hall in Texas, she made sure she won the bid on Ebay.
“When she decided she wanted to do something with Schroeder Hall, she did it because that was the kind of spirit she had,” Whitefield said.
Whitefield described Krause as spunky and funny, even while dealing with her own health issues and caring for a sick husband and elderly parents.
Krause was born in Yoakum and attended Industrial High School, said Christine Krause, her daughter-in-law. She moved to Cuero and married her husband in 1972. They lived in Westhoff, a community about 15 miles from Cuero, and remained married almost 35 years before he died. They had two children, Aric and Patrisha Krause.
Krause worked for DuPont for at least 20 years. On the side, she purchased, remodeled and rented properties. At one time, she owned 76 apartments and houses, but she started selling them when her husband became sick in 2000.
Krause also had a cattle and farming operation, as well as a goat farm in Westhoff.
“One of her favorite things to do was drive the utility vehicle around the property. She loved feeding the cattle,” Aric Krause said. “She had them so tame they would walk up to you. They would follow her around jumping — 1,200-pound cattle frolicking around the pasture.”
He remembers his mother as hardworking. She made the long drive to and from DuPont every day, made dinner and cared for the family.
“She never stopped working. Most of my memories are of us working together,” he said.
One memory that stands out in Aric Krause's mind is when his mother slipped and fell from the top of a staircase, limped her way back up and spent the rest of the day painting one of her apartments.
“She was tough as nails,” he said.
Christine Krause loved sitting on the porch listening to her mother-in-law talk about her business adventures and her high school days.
“She was extremely intelligent, stubborn and strong-willed, but very loving and caring,” Christine Krause said.
Although she experienced a lot of physical problems during the last 10 years of her life, Linda Krause loved to dance when she could. She also loved her animals and her dog, Joey, her daughter-in-law said.
Purchasing Schroeder Dance Hall was Linda Krause’s last big project.
“She enjoyed seeing her businesses growing,” Christine Krause said. “The last couple of years, she put so much into making it (Schroeder Hall) come back.”
The dance hall had not been well kept over the years and had hurricane damage when she bought it.
“She wanted it to be a place where families and people could meet and have a good time and just be happy and enjoy themselves,” Christine Krause said. “That was her motivation.”
