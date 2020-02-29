Scouts hiked their way to 10 places of worship during their Ten Commandments Hike on Saturday.
Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts walked together from church to church to learn about a new commandment at each location. Their day long expedition taught them new ideas and ways of looking at the world, Scout Jacob Pyatt, 15, said.
“Part of the thing that is really cool about this is we get to see different faiths,” Jacob said. “Our troop is sponsored by a Catholic church but its really important that all the scouts get to experience different churches.”
Their venture brought them to Iglesia Nicea Presbyteriana where they learned about the fifth commandment: Honor your father and your mother.
Jacob, a St. Joseph High School sophomore, has been a part of the Boy Scouts of America for the better part of 10 years. He said going to different places of worship allows him and his fellow scouts a chance to reach out and interact with people who may not see the world the same way.
After leaving Iglesia Nicea Presbyteriana, they walked two minutes down the road to Webster Chapel United Methodist Church where Rev. Zettie Woodson taught the group about the sixth commandment: Thou shall not kill.
The scouts continued into the afternoon as they finished their day at First United Methodist Church.
“It’s about being able to reach out and connect,” Jacob said. “There is more the same (between people) than difference and people forget that.”
