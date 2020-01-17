Dense sea fog has been rolling into the Crossroads in blankets lately, but a break from the patches is in store.
A cold front is forecast to move through the region during the weekend, bringing colder air that will cause temperatures to drop and create conditions unlikely for fog formation.
But before the cold reprieve arrives, a high temperature near 75 is expected on Saturday with a 50% of shower and thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures are forecast to drop down to about 46 degrees Saturday night before reaching a high near 59 degrees on Sunday and a brisk low of 39 degrees Sunday night.
As of Friday, fog was not expected next week, but residents can anticipate periodic foggy conditions until coastal waters warm up.
Sea fog season typically lasts from mid-January to early or mid-March, when relatively cool waters along the Texas Coast mix with warm, moist air out of the Gulf of Mexico, said Tyler Castillo, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
"The air flows over top that cool shelf water and it condenses and you get fog and low-level clouds that develop," he said. "Wind then can push sea fog inland."
Foggy conditions can pose to serious safety hazards on roadways.
Drivers should allow more time to get to and from destinations, particularly in the mornings and late evenings, and be extra cautious in looking for stranded people on roadways or broken down vehicles, said Sgt. Ruben San Miguel, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Low beam headlights should be used instead of high beam headlights, he said, because high beam head lights reflect off of the fog more, reducing already limited visibility. Hazard lights are also not recommended because they can mislead drivers to assume a vehicle is stopped or broken down.
"The main thing is allow more time and slow down and be extra vigilant," he said. "We see a lot of people that are in a hurry and they're passing vehicles and hitting vehicles head-on because they don't see on coming traffic."
