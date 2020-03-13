Beginning at 5 p.m. March 28, churches in the Seadrift area, including Iglesia Pentecostal Church, Seadrift First Baptist Church, Seadrift Community Church and Seadrift First United Methodist Church, will host community worship services and meals the last Saturday of each month through October at the Bayfront pavilion.
“On March 28, it is my hope that the city of Seadrift will be blessed by the beginning of a monthly communitywide gathering in the name of Jesus, down on our beautiful Bayfront,” said the Rev. Cody Logan, pastor of Seadrift First United Methodist Church, in a news release.
Logan, who is relatively new to town, said he has become aware of obstacles that keep some people from attending church services that he believes the community gathering can help overcome.
“Some folks feel that they are not acceptable enough to come into the church to worship, some people have limited times to enjoy our town’s favorite pastime of fishing, some people can’t get into the formality of a church worship service and (quite frankly) some people and families have been hurt by one or multiple churches in town,” Logan said in an email. “I am sensitive to all these obstacles for folks.”
Furthermore, the community faith-based function provides a place other than backyard gatherings, which require invitations, where people can meet and get to know each other.
“Our local church leaders have begun discussion on how we can best serve our community, as partners in the Kingdom of God, and we are excited to begin offering a unique worship service designed to present all the faces of our churches together,” Logan said. “The focus of our time will be fellowship and feasting in the name of Jesus. Different pastors will offer words of encouragement, prayers and a brief reading of Scripture for the community, and music teams from each church will provide a glorifying soundtrack to our time, that people can either sing along with and offer praise, or simply enjoy as they center their hearts on the Lord.”
The church leaders hope to bring together all kinds of people.
“We hope to represent the Kingdom of Heaven here on earth and facilitate a general sense of togetherness in our local family in Christ,” Logan said. “And we primarily seek to offer a safe and comfortable place for folks without a church home, to still have a community with which to worship. BYOB (Bring Your Own Bible) on the Bayfront.”
